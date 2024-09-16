Earthquake in Odesa region reaches 2-4 points, preliminary - no damage

In the south of Odesa region, the earthquake preliminarily reached 2-4 points. The tremors were also felt in other districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

He added that according to the emergency services' operational information and reports from the duty officers, all critical infrastructure facilities are intact and operating normally. There have been no reports of destruction in the region or the need for assistance.

Recall

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Romania. Tremors were also felt in Moldova and Odesa region.