Drones shot down in Voronezh suburb: what is known about the consequences

Several drones were shot down over the suburbs of Voronezh. Two private houses were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev.

As a result of the earlier attack, according to updated information, the windows of four private houses and a car were damaged in a suburban area after the UAV was destroyed and debris fell. The inspection will continue, in particular during daylight hours - Gusev wrote.

He also noted that in another suburb, one unoccupied private house and a car were slightly damaged. The cleanup will begin as soon as the emergency services receive permission.

