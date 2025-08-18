Donetsk under attack by unknown drones: preliminary reports of hits

$41.450.00
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 12598 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 30398 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 61006 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 124829 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84322 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82234 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66573 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54509 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248078 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose morePhotoAugust 17, 03:09 PM • 9902 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - BildAugust 17, 03:35 PM • 24434 views
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 5920 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 7770 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhoto07:19 PM • 7292 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 61003 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 367202 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 321360 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
France
White House
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 22763 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 22157 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 58054 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 47603 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 115890 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

Donetsk under attack by unknown drones: preliminary reports of hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of August 18, temporarily occupied Donetsk was subjected to a massive drone attack. Hits were recorded in various districts of the city, and information regarding casualties and destruction is being clarified.

Donetsk under attack by unknown drones: preliminary reports of hits

On the night of August 18, temporarily occupied Donetsk is subjected to a massive drone attack. Preliminary, hits have been recorded in various districts of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

According to local sources, a UAV attack is ongoing in Donetsk. Hits have been recorded in various parts of the city, information regarding casualties and destruction is currently being clarified. There have been no official comments yet.

Recall

Recently, Putin proposed to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these conditions and urges Zelenskyy to accept the offer.

Ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Melitopol: occupiers suffered losses17.08.25, 14:33 • 3404 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle