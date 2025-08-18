Donetsk under attack by unknown drones: preliminary reports of hits

On the night of August 18, temporarily occupied Donetsk is subjected to a massive drone attack. Preliminary, hits have been recorded in various districts of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

According to local sources, a UAV attack is ongoing in Donetsk. Hits have been recorded in various parts of the city, information regarding casualties and destruction is currently being clarified. There have been no official comments yet.

Recall

Recently, Putin proposed to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these conditions and urges Zelenskyy to accept the offer.

Ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Melitopol: occupiers suffered losses