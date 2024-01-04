Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army attacked Nikopol district 14 times

Russian invaders do not stop terrorizing the residents of Nikopol district with shelling. On Thursday alone, the occupiers carried out eight drone attacks and 6 artillery shellings there. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

During the day, 8 enemy kamikaze drones were fired upon in the Nikopol region. The occupants fired 6 more times from heavy artillery. - Lysak said.

Details

In particular, as clarified by the head of the DMA, residents of Nikopol itself, Pokrovska village, and Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities were under attack.

In total, almost two dozen buildings were damaged in the area as a result of the hostile attacks on January 4. Private and industrial enterprises were damaged. Several garages, cars and outbuildings were damaged.

In addition, according to Lysak, the shelling also hit power lines and gas pipelines.

Optional

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to the head of the JFO that two men, 56 and 67 years old, were wounded in the attacks on Nikopol.