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DIU: Russia has accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles and more than 6,000 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

According to the DIU's assessment, Russia has accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles, thousands of cruise missiles, and 6,200 drones. Its defense industry produces more than 200 missiles every month.

DIU: Russia has accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles and more than 6,000 drones

Russia has accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles, several thousand cruise missiles, and more than 6,000 drones. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence in response to an inquiry from NV, reports UNN.

As of October, the Russian Federation has up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types in reserve. (...) As of autumn, Russia had accumulated an operational reserve of about 6,200 Geran drones of various modifications (including jet-powered ones). This is what allows the enemy to carry out massive combined strikes in several waves

- the publication says.

According to an assessment by the HUR, Russia’s defence-industrial complex is capable of producing more than 200 such aerial terror weapons every month, 110 of which are ballistic missiles.

Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously20.10.26, 20:23 • 34470 views

According to intelligence data, the current enemy stocks of "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles are estimated at approximately 115 units, while monthly production amounts to up to 65 missiles. At the same time, the Russian Federation continues active development of a modernised system with a projected range of 550–700 km (currently—up to 500 km).  

According to intelligence information:

  • Kh-101 cruise missiles—the monthly production plan, according to HUR estimates, amounts to more than 80 units, but Russian factories exceed these figures;
    • Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles—stocks are estimated at more than 450 units, while the monthly production rate is approximately 29 missiles;
      • RM-48U strike missiles for S-300PM/S-400-type air-defence systems—the estimated stocks of missiles adapted for strikes against ground targets amount to up to 400 units, with approximately 40 units manufactured each month;
        • Oniks anti-ship and modernised missiles—Russia’s stockpile is estimated at more than 600 units; during the first 7 months of 2026, the Russian Federation manufactured more than 55 Oniks missiles;
          • Tsirkon hypersonic missiles—the total stockpile, according to HUR estimates, exceeds 120 units; during the first 7 months of this year, slightly more than 30 units were produced;
            • Kinzhal hypersonic systems—missile production has been temporarily suspended due to low accuracy figures. The available capacity has been redirected to the production of conventional ballistic weapons;
              • Russia currently assembles about 4,000 jet-powered drones per month, аnd production lines are adapted for rapid scaling. The core consists of the Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered models;
                • The “conventional” Geran-2 is manufactured at a rate of approximately 2,000 units per month.

                  According to an intelligence assessment, this year the Russian Federation’s state order for Geran-type drones and associated reconnaissance drones and decoys, such as Gerbera, exceeded 100,000 units annually. As the HUR noted, this indicates the enemy’s systematic reliance on exhausting Ukraine’s air-defence system.  

                  Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander-K missiles; up to 72% of jet-powered drones destroyed21.10.26, 08:47 • 1766 views

                  Julia Shramko

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