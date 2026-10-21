Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander-K missiles; up to 72% of jet-powered drones destroyed

On the night of October 21, Russia launched cruise missiles and 186 drones at Ukraine. A total of 150 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including up to 72% of the jet-powered ones. Some drones are still in the air. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

From which directions and with what did Russia attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of October 21 (starting at 18:00 on October 20), the enemy attacked with:

Iskander-K cruise missiles from the airspace over Rostov Oblast;

186 Shahed-type attack UAVs (88 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, Hvardiiske, and Chauda – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (63 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderoль/Dan-T, Gerbera, and drones of other types; 10 attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Hits by the enemy’s air attack weapons were recorded at 27 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 13 locations.

Nighttime strikes on Ukraine: which regions Russia attacked and what is known about the consequences