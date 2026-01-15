Guinness prices are rising: how the price increase will affect pubs

$43.180.08
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 9776 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 39809 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 52241 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30242 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30675 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49444 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40380 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41207 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35325 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 28591 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18265 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 26494 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 35066 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 15588 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 35066 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 39809 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 52241 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 55231 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 68097 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nataliia Kalmykova
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18271 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 41843 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 75745 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 66845 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 70918 views
Guinness prices are rising: how the price increase will affect pubs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Diageo is raising wholesale prices for Guinness Draught by 5.2% from April 1, which will lead to higher prices for pubs. The increase will not affect other company beverages, including Tequila Casamigos, Baileys, and Guinness 0.0.

Guinness prices are rising: how the price increase will affect pubs

Diageo, the manufacturer, is raising wholesale prices for Guinness, and from April 1st, pubs will be forced to increase the cost of the legendary stout. This change will affect Guinness Draught, while other company beverages will remain unchanged. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cost of Guinness Draught will increase by 5.2%, approximately 4 pence per pint, and the recommended price of a standard 70 ml bottle of Smirnoff will increase by 13 pence.

Beverages from the brands Tequila Casamigos, Baileys, Guinness 0.0, Guinness Microdraught, and canned Guinness Draught will not be affected by the price increase.

A Diageo spokesperson stated that the company has to "carefully manage the rising costs of doing business" and emphasized that the price increase was minimal.

This increase allows Diageo to continue investing in our brands to bring high-quality stout and spirits to market, and to support initiatives for the joint growth of our hospitality customers.

- added the company representative.

For pubs, this was another blow, as they are eagerly awaiting details from the government on a support package for the industry.

They face an increase in business rates in April, announced in the budget, although, according to sources, the increase may be canceled.

Coca-Cola prepares to sell the largest coffee shop chain in Britain, despite potential multi-billion losses – SkyNews24.08.25, 01:20 • 5394 views

