Guinness prices are rising: how the price increase will affect pubs

Diageo, the manufacturer, is raising wholesale prices for Guinness, and from April 1st, pubs will be forced to increase the cost of the legendary stout. This change will affect Guinness Draught, while other company beverages will remain unchanged. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the cost of Guinness Draught will increase by 5.2%, approximately 4 pence per pint, and the recommended price of a standard 70 ml bottle of Smirnoff will increase by 13 pence.

Beverages from the brands Tequila Casamigos, Baileys, Guinness 0.0, Guinness Microdraught, and canned Guinness Draught will not be affected by the price increase.

A Diageo spokesperson stated that the company has to "carefully manage the rising costs of doing business" and emphasized that the price increase was minimal.

This increase allows Diageo to continue investing in our brands to bring high-quality stout and spirits to market, and to support initiatives for the joint growth of our hospitality customers. - added the company representative.

For pubs, this was another blow, as they are eagerly awaiting details from the government on a support package for the industry.

They face an increase in business rates in April, announced in the budget, although, according to sources, the increase may be canceled.

Coca-Cola prepares to sell the largest coffee shop chain in Britain, despite potential multi-billion losses – SkyNews