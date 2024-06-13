Development of the mortgage housing market in Ukraine: important memorandum signed

The Ministry of Economy, the American Corporation for International Development and Citibank have signed a Memorandum on the development of the mortgage housing market in Ukraine. In particular, this agreement will make it easier to get a mortgage loan through the eHouse program. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, the new agreement will help attract guarantees and long-term financial resources to support the housing sector through mortgage programs, including the eHouse program.

"Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has resulted in the destruction of housing and the forced displacement of about 6.5 million Ukrainians, according to various estimates. We appreciate the willingness of our American partners to engage in cooperation. We are grateful to our partners for their willingness to provide advisory assistance and work together to find opportunities to support and finance the mortgage market in Ukraine. We hope that this will enable more Ukrainians to buy their own homes in the future," Svyrydenko emphasized.

They also discussed cooperation in supporting the Ukrainian mortgage market in the context of Russia's military actions against Ukraine, which caused significant damage to residential properties.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainian families have used the eHouse program to purchase housing, receiving loans totaling UAH 6.7 billion. In total, since the start of the program, 10,277 families have received loans totaling over UAH 16 billion.