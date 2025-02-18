Delays may occur on the border with Poland due to bridge repair - State Border Guard Service

Starting February 19, repairs to the road bridge over the Western Bug River from the Polish side will begin at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Delays in traffic in both directions are expected - , the statement said.

The repairs will last almost two years, until mid-January 2026.

Travelers are advised to take this into account when planning their trips and choose alternative routes if possible.

Recall

Drivers were warned about snowy roads in three regions of Ukraine, with up to 4 cm of snow falling in some places.