Delays may occur on the border with Poland due to bridge repair - State Border Guard Service
Kyiv • UNN
Repairs to the bridge over the Western Bug River will begin at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on February 19. The work will last until January 2026, and traffic delays are expected in both directions.
Starting February 19, repairs to the road bridge over the Western Bug River from the Polish side will begin at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
Delays in traffic in both directions are expected
The repairs will last almost two years, until mid-January 2026.
Travelers are advised to take this into account when planning their trips and choose alternative routes if possible.
