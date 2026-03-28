Defense Forces attacked a strategic oil refinery in Yaroslavl Oblast - General Staff

$43.8850.61
ukenru
01:04 PM • 4050 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
12:29 PM • 10402 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
11:56 AM • 11776 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
08:59 AM • 14011 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 18893 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 19997 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 28786 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 26986 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 51981 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 75187 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.1m/s
60%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is knownPhotoMarch 28, 05:15 AM • 6204 views
Russians' trust in Putin has fallen to a historic low since the full-scale war began - pollMarch 28, 05:34 AM • 11449 views
CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territoriesMarch 28, 05:47 AM • 4406 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralizedMarch 28, 08:19 AM • 11738 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 10990 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 11030 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 28784 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 28953 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 28104 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 75187 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
United Arab Emirates
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs02:00 PM • 1060 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideo01:27 PM • 1758 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideo12:57 PM • 2616 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 18274 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 22164 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
The Diplomat
Film

Defense Forces attacked a strategic oil refinery in Yaroslavl Oblast - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

The Defense Forces hit an oil refinery with a capacity of 15 million tons of oil per year and a number of warehouses in the occupied territories. Fires continue in Leningrad Oblast.

Defense Forces attacked a strategic oil refinery in Yaroslavl Oblast - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region on the night of March 28. The extent of the damage is being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, the refinery in Yaroslavl is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of the Russian oil refining industry.

Its processing capacity is about 15 million tons of oil per year. The products of the Yaroslavl refinery include gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and are critically important for the logistics of the enemy army.

- the statement reads.

Also, over the past day, fuel and lubricant depots were hit in the vicinity of Donetsk, ammunition depots near Mangush and Hlyboke, a repair unit in the Prokhorivka area in temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a UAV control point near Nova Kakhovka, and an enemy command and observation post near Lyubymivka in Kherson region.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a concentration area of personnel in the Sichneve area in Dnipropetrovsk region, a material and technical supply depot near Mizhhirya in Ukrainian Crimea, and a fuel and lubricant storage facility in enemy territory near Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia.

As of this morning, fires continue in the Leningrad region at the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery and the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal.

- the General Staff stated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region, Russia, using FP-5 "Flamingo".

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Nova Kakhovka
Donetsk