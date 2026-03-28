Defense Forces attacked a strategic oil refinery in Yaroslavl Oblast - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region on the night of March 28. The extent of the damage is being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, the refinery in Yaroslavl is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of the Russian oil refining industry.

Its processing capacity is about 15 million tons of oil per year. The products of the Yaroslavl refinery include gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and are critically important for the logistics of the enemy army. - the statement reads.

Also, over the past day, fuel and lubricant depots were hit in the vicinity of Donetsk, ammunition depots near Mangush and Hlyboke, a repair unit in the Prokhorivka area in temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a UAV control point near Nova Kakhovka, and an enemy command and observation post near Lyubymivka in Kherson region.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a concentration area of personnel in the Sichneve area in Dnipropetrovsk region, a material and technical supply depot near Mizhhirya in Ukrainian Crimea, and a fuel and lubricant storage facility in enemy territory near Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia.

As of this morning, fires continue in the Leningrad region at the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery and the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal. - the General Staff stated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region, Russia, using FP-5 "Flamingo".