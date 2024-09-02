Damaged windows, ceiling, doors: Deputy Grand Mufti of Crimea tells about the destruction of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv

During today's attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center and mosque, as well as community projects located on the center's territory, were destroyed.

This was reported by the second deputy supreme mufti of Crimea Vadim Dashevsky on Kyiv24, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of this morning's attack, the building itself was damaged, and windows were smashed. There is also a lot of destruction inside. The prayer hall, where Muslims finish their prayers every day, is destroyed and needs to be repaired. The ceilings and doors are destroyed. Not only the mosque is located here, but also many other community projects. There is a sewing school and a kindergarten. Everything has been destroyed and needs repair - Dashevsky said.

He noted that since the shelling took place in the morning, no one was injured, as there were no people on the territory of the center.

“No one was injured. The cars that were parked nearby were also damaged,” Dashevsky added.

Recall

Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reported that as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky) was damaged.