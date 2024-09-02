Damaged windows, ceiling, doors: Deputy Grand Mufti of Crimea tells about the destruction of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Damaged windows, ceiling, doors: Deputy Grand Mufti of Crimea tells about the destruction of the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25033 views

During the morning attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center and a mosque were destroyed. Windows, ceilings, doors, a prayer hall, and other premises where community projects are located were damaged.

During today's attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center and mosque, as well as community projects located on the center's territory, were destroyed.

This was reported by the second deputy supreme mufti of Crimea Vadim Dashevsky on Kyiv24, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of this morning's attack, the building itself was damaged, and windows were smashed. There is also a lot of destruction inside. The prayer hall, where Muslims finish their prayers every day, is destroyed and needs to be repaired. The ceilings and doors are destroyed. Not only the mosque is located here, but also many other community projects. There is a sewing school and a kindergarten. Everything has been destroyed and needs repair

- Dashevsky said.

He noted that since the shelling took place in the morning, no one was injured, as there were no people on the territory of the center.

“No one was injured. The cars that were parked nearby were also damaged,” Dashevsky added.

Recall

Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reported that as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky) was damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCulture

