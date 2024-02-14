Czech farmers will join the protest against imports of agricultural products from Ukraine: they threaten to block the borders

Czech farmers are planning to join the international protest of agricultural organizations in Central and Eastern Europe that are dissatisfied with the EU's agricultural policy and imports from Ukraine. This is reported by Novinky, UNN reports.

Details

According to Barbora Pankova, a spokeswoman for the Agrarian Chamber, it is impossible to predict how many tractors and other heavy machinery will go to the border.

We cannot rule out that border crossings and roads will be blocked, - She said.

As part of the mass action to be held on February 22, they will organize protest trips to border crossings to meet with colleagues from other countries. Before that, some farmers plan to drive heavy machinery to Prague on February 19 to block the highway.

Addendum

Representatives of agricultural organizations from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, and Latvia discussed with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski the problems related to EU policy and its impact on agriculture. They presented their demands to the Commissioner. These include compensation to farmers for compliance with new environmental regulations, reduction of bureaucratic red tape and a more transparent system of subsidies, as well as better regulation of Ukrainian products entering the EU market.

The protesters note that if the European Commission does not present a plan to solve these problems, the actions at the border crossings may be repeated.

Recall

On February 13, Polish farmers blocked the sixth checkpoint on the border with Ukraine - Korczowa-Krakowiec.

On February 11, Polish farmers dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks onto the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border during an ongoing farmers' protest.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Chełm (Lublin Voivodeship) has launched an investigation into the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks before they moved to Dorohuska.