Czech farmers will join the protest against imports of agricultural products from Ukraine: they threaten to block the borders

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37086 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111872 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118531 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176182 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166703 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148540 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 82801 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 63463 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 39938 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 75984 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 33131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231665 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111874 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91244 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95428 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116680 views
Czech farmers will join the protest against imports of agricultural products from Ukraine: they threaten to block the borders

Czech farmers will join the protest against imports of agricultural products from Ukraine: they threaten to block the borders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29302 views

Czech farmers plan to join the protests at border crossings along with other European farmers dissatisfied with EU agricultural policy and Ukrainian imports.

Czech farmers are planning to join the international protest of agricultural organizations in Central and Eastern Europe that are dissatisfied with the EU's agricultural policy and imports from Ukraine. This is reported by Novinky, UNN reports.

Details

According to Barbora Pankova, a spokeswoman for the Agrarian Chamber, it is impossible to predict how many tractors and other heavy machinery will go to the border.

We cannot rule out that border crossings and roads will be blocked,

- She said.

As part of the mass action to be held on February 22, they will organize protest trips to border crossings to meet with colleagues from other countries. Before that, some farmers plan to drive heavy machinery to Prague on February 19 to block the highway.

Addendum

Representatives of agricultural organizations from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, and Latvia discussed with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski the problems related to EU policy and its impact on agriculture. They presented their demands to the Commissioner. These include compensation to farmers for compliance with new environmental regulations, reduction of bureaucratic red tape and a more transparent system of subsidies, as well as better regulation of Ukrainian products entering the EU market.

The protesters note that if the European Commission does not present a plan to solve these problems, the actions at the border crossings may be repeated.

Recall

On February 13, Polish farmers blocked the sixth checkpoint on the border with Ukraine - Korczowa-Krakowiec.

On February 11, Polish farmers dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks onto the road near the Polish-Ukrainian border during an ongoing farmers' protest.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Chełm (Lublin Voivodeship) has launched an investigation into the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks before they moved to Dorohuska.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising