Currency exchange rates as of August 27: NBU has lowered the hryvnia exchange rate
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3591 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was set at 46.18 UAH/€.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3591 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.35 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 46.18 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.45 and sold at UAH 45.80 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.40-41.50, and the euro at UAH 46.00-46.18.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.37-41.49 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.18-46.19 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The state budget of Ukraine is to be revised and the defense and security sector expenditures are to be increased by over UAH 500 billion.