Currency exchange rate as of February 25: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7015 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.70 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.64 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:05 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.00 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks;

Euros can be bought for UAH 44.07 and sold for UAH 43.45 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.80-41.82, and the euro at UAH 43.80-43.95.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.74- 41.77 for the dollar and UAH 43.67-43.68 for the euro, respectively.



