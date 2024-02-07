Crime without punishment: scandalous ex-official travels around the world instead of being held accountable for "selling" Odesa cancer center

Former Odesa regional administration official Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva recently visited Germany as part of a delegation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, UNN reports.

In the photo, Odarii-Zakharieva is on the far right.

She currently serves as an advisor to the Minister and director of the Ukrainian Medical Center for Rehabilitation of Mother and Child at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. However, until recently, Odariy-Zakharieva was in charge of the healthcare sector in Odesa Oblast, where, at the height of the war, in 2022, together with the regional council, she decided to transfer three chemotherapy buildings of the regional cancer center, where cancer patients were treated, to private hands for 49 years.

Last fall, the community of Odesa created a loud scandal and the buildings of the cancer center were returned to the community. However, there is still no information on the punishment of the officials who made this decision.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, in October last year, criminal proceedings were opened over abuse of office in favor of third parties during the transfer of the cancer center's property to private hands. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the investigative department of the police #2 of the Odesa District Police Department #1 of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast. However, at UNN's request , there is no information on the punishment of the perpetrators.