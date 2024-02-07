ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Crime without punishment: scandalous ex-official travels around the world instead of being held accountable for "selling" Odesa cancer center

Crime without punishment: scandalous ex-official travels around the world instead of being held accountable for "selling" Odesa cancer center

Kyiv  •  UNN

Former Odesa Regional State Administration official Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva recently visited Germany as part of a delegation led by Ukraine's Health Minister, despite her role in the transfer of three chemotherapy departments of the Odesa Regional Oncology Center to private hands in 2022.

Former Odesa regional administration official Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva recently visited Germany as part of a delegation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, UNN reports.

ImageImage

In the photo, Odarii-Zakharieva is on the far right.

She currently serves as an advisor to the Minister and director of the Ukrainian Medical Center for Rehabilitation of Mother and Child at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. However, until recently, Odariy-Zakharieva was in charge of the healthcare sector in Odesa Oblast, where, at the height of the war, in 2022, together with the regional council, she decided to transfer three chemotherapy buildings of the regional cancer center, where cancer patients were treated, to private hands for 49 years.

Last fall, the community of Odesa created a loud scandal and the buildings of the cancer center were returned to the community. However, there is still no information on the punishment of the officials who made this decision.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, in October last year, criminal proceedings were opened over abuse of office in favor of third parties during the transfer of the cancer center's property to private hands. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the investigative department of the police #2 of the Odesa District Police Department #1 of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast. However, at UNN's request , there is no information on the punishment of the perpetrators.   

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies

