08:22 AM • 13292 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 24993 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 30882 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 48243 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 48029 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 40070 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38791 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26554 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18049 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13450 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Court reduces sentence for MP Hunko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) reduced the sentence for MP Anatoliy Hunko from seven to four years in prison for extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe. He was also barred from holding public office for three years.

Court reduces sentence for MP Hunko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the sentence for MP Anatoliy Hunko, who was found guilty of extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe. The appeals court sentenced him to four years in prison instead of seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Details

"The panel of judges ruled: to leave the prosecutor's appeal unsatisfied. To partially satisfy the defenders' appeal… to reclassify the actions of Anatoliy Hunko… to sentence Anatoliy Hunko to 4 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the functions of a representative of authority for a period of 3 years," the judge said.

Addition

In August 2023, Anatoliy Hunko, a Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, who had previously been caught receiving an $85,000 bribe, was served with a notice of suspicion.

In March 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found MP Anatoliy Hunko guilty of extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of all property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Servant of the People