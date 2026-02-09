Court reduces sentence for MP Hunko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the sentence for MP Anatoliy Hunko, who was found guilty of extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe. The appeals court sentenced him to four years in prison instead of seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Details

"The panel of judges ruled: to leave the prosecutor's appeal unsatisfied. To partially satisfy the defenders' appeal… to reclassify the actions of Anatoliy Hunko… to sentence Anatoliy Hunko to 4 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the functions of a representative of authority for a period of 3 years," the judge said.

Addition

In August 2023, Anatoliy Hunko, a Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, who had previously been caught receiving an $85,000 bribe, was served with a notice of suspicion.

In March 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found MP Anatoliy Hunko guilty of extorting and receiving an $85,000 bribe and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of all property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.