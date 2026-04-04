Court bars Trump administration from demanding student race data from universities

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 25551 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 67116 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 83131 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 104863 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 90488 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 94603 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 50550 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 103923 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36726 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 83948 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
48%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 19420 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident with explosives near a gas pipeline in SerbiaApril 5, 04:07 PM • 9932 views
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhotoApril 5, 04:26 PM • 22428 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 10145 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 7430 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 83133 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 94606 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 103925 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 83950 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 83856 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 19457 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 36823 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 38671 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50283 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64417 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Court bars Trump administration from demanding student race data from universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6668 views

A Boston court has barred the Department of Education from collecting data on student race and gender in 17 states. The judge found the agency's actions too hasty and chaotic.

Court bars Trump administration from demanding student race data from universities

A federal court in the US has prohibited the Donald Trump administration from forcing public universities in 17 states to hand over large amounts of data on students' race and gender. This is reported by Reuters, citing a court decision in Boston, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a new requirement from the US Department of Education, which wanted to obtain seven years of data to check whether universities had stopped considering race in admissions after the 2023 US Supreme Court decision. However, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ruled that the agency acted too hastily and chaotically, without considering the risks to universities.

What the court decided

The judge agreed that the Department of Education formally has the right to request such data, but criticized the way the new requirement was implemented. In his assessment, universities were not given enough time and explanations, and the process itself took place against the backdrop of staff reductions in the structure responsible for educational statistics.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said after the court's decision that educational institutions should not "frantically collect years of sensitive information" to comply with what she called an arbitrary federal demand. The US Department of Education has not yet publicly commented on the decision.

Trump ordered all Department of Homeland Security employees to be paid amid the protracted shutdown04.04.26, 05:18 • 5406 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Supreme Court of the United States
Reuters
Donald Trump
New York City
United States