China executed a French citizen convicted of drug trafficking

A French citizen, previously sentenced to death for drug trafficking, has been executed in China. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the Chinese embassy in France, according to UNN.

Details

The individual in question is 62-year-old Chan Tao Fumi, who spent about 20 years in prison. He was sentenced to death back in 2010 for his involvement in a large network for the production and distribution of methamphetamine.

China emphasized that it makes no exceptions based on the nationality of defendants and severely punishes drug-related crimes.

At the same time, France criticized the judicial process. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the defense of the condemned was not allowed to attend the final court session, which could have violated his rights.

According to the investigation, Chan was one of dozens of suspects arrested back in 2005. He initially received a life sentence, but the verdict was later changed to the death penalty.

China is known for some of the world's harshest penalties for drug trafficking, but official statistics on the number of executions in the country are not published.

China wants to mandate labeling of digital humans and ban them from "relationships" with children