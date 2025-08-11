Children's vaccination before the school year: Ministry of Health named mandatory vaccinations
The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reminded about the necessity of vaccinating children before the start of the school year. This prevents the spread of infectious diseases and is a mandatory condition for enrollment in educational institutions.
To prevent the rapid spread of infectious disease pathogens in an organized children's collective, it is necessary to carry out timely vaccinations.
Details
Before the start of the school year, it is important to take care of the child's health - vaccination is necessary. This is crucial for the safety of the child and the entire collective. Timely vaccination prevents the rapid spread of infectious disease pathogens in an organized children's collective.
The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reminded that for admission to kindergarten or school, a child must undergo a medical examination.
During the medical examination, the doctor confirms the presence of all preventive vaccinations according to the calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine.
What vaccinations are necessary
A child should be vaccinated according to age against the following infections:
- hepatitis B;
- tuberculosis;
- measles;
- mumps;
- rubella;
- diphtheria;
- tetanus;
- pertussis;
- poliomyelitis;
- Haemophilus influenzae type b.
If the child does not yet have all vaccinations
Contact your family doctor or pediatrician. They will help you create an individual vaccination schedule to catch up on missed vaccinations.
For reference
The center explained why it is important to vaccinate a child before starting school.
- vaccinations protect children from severe infectious diseases that can cause serious complications or even death;
- reduce the risk of infection transmission in collectives – places where infectious disease pathogens spread particularly easily;
- form collective immunity:
If 95% of children are vaccinated, the spread of infections becomes impossible, and this protects even those who have medical contraindications to vaccination established by a doctor
Recall
Ukraine received 70,000 doses of the combined PENTA-Hib vaccine for free vaccination of children against five dangerous diseases.
