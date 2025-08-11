Children's vaccination before the school year: Ministry of Health named mandatory vaccinations

To prevent the rapid spread of infectious disease pathogens in an organized children's collective, it is necessary to carry out timely vaccinations.

UNN reports, citing the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Before the start of the school year, it is important to take care of the child's health - vaccination is necessary. This is crucial for the safety of the child and the entire collective. Timely vaccination prevents the rapid spread of infectious disease pathogens in an organized children's collective.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reminded that for admission to kindergarten or school, a child must undergo a medical examination.

During the medical examination, the doctor confirms the presence of all preventive vaccinations according to the calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine.

A child should be vaccinated according to age against the following infections:

Contact your family doctor or pediatrician. They will help you create an individual vaccination schedule to catch up on missed vaccinations.

For reference

The center explained why it is important to vaccinate a child before starting school.

If 95% of children are vaccinated, the spread of infections becomes impossible, and this protects even those who have medical contraindications to vaccination established by a doctor