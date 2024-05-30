Charity exchange "Dobrodiy" again entered the rating "Top 100 + transparent charitable organizations of Ukraine"

The charity exchange "Dobrodiy", founded by Elena and Yulia Sosiedka, has once again entered the prestigious rating "Top 100+ transparent charitable organizations of Ukraine", writes UNN.

Transparency and openness have always been the main principles of our work. We always strive for full reporting on all our charitable projects, which creates a great credit of trust from donors and partners - noted in the charity Exchange.

"Dobrodiy" added that 2023 was filled with important projects and new challenges, but the exchange remained true to its guidelines and is grateful to the Association of philanthropists of Ukraine for its recognition and support.

"What does it mean to get into the "top 100+ transparent charitable organizations of Ukraine"? This means that our work is recognized as public, transparent and focused on the public good. This is a great honor for us, but also a great responsibility. We promise to continue working with the same energy and dedication, doing good deeds together with you," the charity Exchange noted.

You can join the meeting and support the projects of "Dobrodiy" at link.

Recall

During April of this year, the charity Exchange "Dobrodiy" helped 15 seriously ill children to receive timely treatment and rehabilitation. The total amount of assistance amounted to more than 322 thousand hryvnias