Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – Bloomberg

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 5308 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11279 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 15375 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 14610 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 19622 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 20896 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 23302 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29011 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36667 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30373 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 15914 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 10739 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 25950 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 13464 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 17101 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 15379 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 26140 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 46405 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 49308 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 58394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
India
China
Belgium
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 57795 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 60111 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 114918 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 88558 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 104278 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series
Gold

Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Canadian oil prices have fallen to their lowest level relative to the American benchmark since March 2025. The decline is caused by increased production in Alberta amid a global raw material surplus and slowing global demand.

Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Prices for Canadian crude oil have fallen to their lowest level relative to the American benchmark since March 2025. This drop is caused by increased production in Alberta amid a global surplus of raw materials and slowing global demand. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil, traded in Alberta, fell by $13 below the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI). This is the largest discount since March, when the Trump administration briefly imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian oil. Even on the US Gulf Coast, Canadian heavy oil is trading at a $4.55 discount to WTI, the largest difference since January.

Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg03.12.25, 10:11 • 2666 views

Production growth

Following seasonal maintenance, production in Alberta has resumed, leading to a return to rationing of the largest export pipeline system.

The increase in Canadian production puts additional pressure on the global market, which is experiencing its first major surplus of raw materials since 2020. US oil futures are already trading below $60 a barrel.

Policy impact 

The slowdown in demand is linked to President Donald Trump's tariffs, which are weighing on the global economy, as well as a downturn in the real estate market and low consumer spending in China.

Trans Mountain Corp. CEO Mark Maki also said that volumes on the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline are expected to decline due to the accumulation of large volumes of oil stored on tankers worldwide.

Oil prices fell as markets watched Russia-Ukraine peace efforts03.12.25, 08:24 • 3082 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States