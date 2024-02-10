Cabinet dismisses Umerov's first deputy, Pavlyuk

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The dismissal took place in connection with his transfer to another job, which is not specified. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Oleksandr Pavliuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine due to transfer to another job - Melnychuk said.

It is not specified which new position Pavliuk will take. Earlier, the media reported that Pavlyuk could be appointed commander of the Land Forces instead of Oleksandr Syrsky, who was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Recall

On February 8, President Zelensky appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.