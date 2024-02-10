Cabinet dismisses Umerov's first deputy, Pavlyuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 29805 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110521 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117660 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262278 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176071 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166684 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233405 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77254 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 77449 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 57568 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 33342 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 69618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230880 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110526 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88424 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93038 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115584 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116359 views
Cabinet dismisses Umerov's first deputy, Pavlyuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32831 views

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine due to his transfer to another job.

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The dismissal took place in connection with his transfer to another job, which is not specified. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Oleksandr Pavliuk was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine due to transfer to another job

- Melnychuk said.

It is not specified which new position Pavliuk will take. Earlier, the media reported that Pavlyuk could be appointed commander of the Land Forces instead of Oleksandr Syrsky, who was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Recall

On February 8, President Zelensky appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising