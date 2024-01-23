Businessman Igor Mazepa is out on bail - lawyer

Businessman Igor Mazepa, the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, has been released on bail. This was reported to UNN by Mazepa's lawyer Oleksiy Nosov.

"Yes, indeed," Nosov said, answering the question whether Mazepa had indeed been released on bail.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the detention of businessman Igor Mazepa, but reduced his bail from over UAH 349 million to UAH 21 million.

Previously

The court placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Igor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

Pre-trial restraints were imposed on all four defendants in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP, including the brother of businessman Igor Mazepa . Mazepa's brother, Yuriy, was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of about UAH 45 million.