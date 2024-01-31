Businessman and his accomplice embezzled UAH 1.7 million during repairs at Pochaina Park: businessman and his accomplice will be tried in Kyiv

The State Bureau of Investigation has sent to court an indictment against a Kyiv businessman and his accomplice who embezzled UAH 1.7 million during the construction and reconstruction of facilities in the Pochaina Park. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation against a Kyiv businessman and his accomplice who embezzled UAH 1.7 million during the arrangement of a recreational area in Kyiv. The indictment was sent to court - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the businessman regularly cooperated with the Kyiv City Council and regularly received orders for the creation and repair of the capital's park areas.

The offender decided to organize a fraud to misappropriate the funds of the territorial community by forging documentation on the alleged completion of construction work and reconstruction of facilities on the territory of the Pochaina Park.

The SBI adds that he involved a private technical supervision engineer in the deal. At the same time, the specialist signed acceptance certificates for the work performed, despite the fact that their scope and cost did not correspond to the design estimates, and the reconstruction was partially completed.

It is noted that when it came time to close the deal, the entrepreneur submitted fake documentation to the KCSA, which paid the contract in full. The difference between the actually performed and declared works amounted to almost UAH 1.7 million.

