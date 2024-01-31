Official of a military unit was served a notice of suspicion in Mykolaiv region for accruing one million hryvnias in extra payments to his subordinates

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75484 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118696 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268134 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176921 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166871 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238081 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101039 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68932 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41812 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37989 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51356 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118696 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100594 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117516 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118139 views
Official of a military unit was served a notice of suspicion in Mykolaiv region for accruing one million hryvnias in extra payments to his subordinates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19341 views

The chief of staff of a military unit in Mykolaiv region is suspected of illegally charging UAH 1 million to subordinates who did not actually perform combat missions.

The chief of staff of one of the military units in Mykolaiv region, who illegally accrued 1 million hryvnias to his subordinates, has been notified of suspicion. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that from March to July 2022, official  accrued additional payments to 10 subordinate servicemen who allegedly performed combat missions on the front line

At the same time, these persons were not in the area of hostilities, and some of them were absent from service without valid reasons.

The official has been served a notice of suspicion of negligent attitude to service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the SBI summarized.

SBI exposes head of Zaporizhzhia CCC who illegally exempted men from mobilization20.12.23, 13:32 • 29852 views

Addendum

The official faces up to 8 years in prison. Actions are currently being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state. 

The agency added that the Mykolaiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region is providing procedural guidance.

Recall

The SBI is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers. 28 indictments are already in court.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv

