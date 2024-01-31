Official of a military unit was served a notice of suspicion in Mykolaiv region for accruing one million hryvnias in extra payments to his subordinates
The chief of staff of a military unit in Mykolaiv region is suspected of illegally charging UAH 1 million to subordinates who did not actually perform combat missions.
The chief of staff of one of the military units in Mykolaiv region, who illegally accrued 1 million hryvnias to his subordinates, has been notified of suspicion. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.
Investigators found out that from March to July 2022, official accrued additional payments to 10 subordinate servicemen who allegedly performed combat missions on the front line
At the same time, these persons were not in the area of hostilities, and some of them were absent from service without valid reasons.
The official has been served a notice of suspicion of negligent attitude to service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The official faces up to 8 years in prison. Actions are currently being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.
The agency added that the Mykolaiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region is providing procedural guidance.
The SBI is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers. 28 indictments are already in court.