Business Wisdom Summit 2026: Practical Strategies for Bold Businesses

On April 15, 2026, Kyiv will host the Business Wisdom Summit – the leading business event of the spring, dedicated to the businesses of the brave: in extremely difficult conditions, they continue to develop, implement new strategies, and scale up. More than 40 CEOs, business owners, and high-ranking officials will share their own tools for growth, asset management, and entering new markets with participants, which can be applied immediately after the summit, UNN reports.

For over 10 years, the leader in business content delo.ua and "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" magazine have been gathering Ukraine's business community in Kyiv for the Business Wisdom Summit. The event annually brings together 500+ offline guests with a parallel live broadcast on the delo.ua YouTube channel.

The Business Wisdom Summit 2026 is an event for business owners, top management, entrepreneurs, and investors who are focused on development, transformation, and scaling of companies. At the heart of the summit are businesses that adapt to pressure, enter new markets, modernize operations, and turn crises into opportunities.

Key program topics

White business: obligation or growth strategy

Transformation of Ukrainian exports: new opportunities in global markets

Energy efficiency: strategy, financing, and results

Business and society: new rules of social responsibility

Growth under pressure: asset protection, financing preservation, loss compensation

Businesses of the brave: new logic of economic development and bold decisions

Non-obvious AI: from experiments to real business protection

Speakers and experts

On the BWS 2026 stage, insights into the transformation of Ukrainian business and market trends will be shared by: Taras Kytsmey (SoftServe), Serhiy Prytula (Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation), Danylo Hetmantsev (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine), Daria Marchak (Ministry of Economy), Pavlo Tsaruk (TAS Insurance Group), Olena Borysova (Gastro Family), Oleksandr Leshchenko (LESHCHENKO & PARTNERS), Serhiy Martynchuk (Cisco Ukraine), Yevhen Riyako (RIYAKO & PARTNERS), Lyudmyla Novak (INTERPIPE), as well as speakers from INGO, Kyivstar, Sense Bank, KSE, Sigma Software, EBA, AB InBev Efes Ukraine, and other companies.

An exclusive block of the event is a Q&A session with Artem Borodatyuk, founder of the FRACTAL IT company group, and Vladyslav Antypov, owner and CEO of the environmental company CERN. Participants will have an open dialogue with the audience about the most common mistakes managers make when building teams and managing businesses intuitively. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their own cases, and together analyze why some management decisions work and others do not.

Date and venue

April 15, 2026

Kyiv

To participate and get detailed information, follow the link:🔗 https://bws.delo.ua/?utm_source=release_delo&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=release_delo_17032026

Don't miss the opportunity to gain practical strategies and insights for brave businesses – those who are ready to act and grow even in difficult conditions.

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Event partners

General media partner — Starlight Media

Main partners:

SenseBank

LESHCHENKO & PARTNERS

Partners:

Kyivstar

National network of gas stations Parallel

Linkos Group

KSE