Bulgaria imposes a ban on oil imports from Russia

On March 1, Bulgaria officially stopped using and importing Russian oil for fuel production. This was reported by Novinite, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, the law was supposed to be in effect until the end of the year, but lawmakers decided to significantly shorten the timeframe to avoid indirect financing of Russia amid current geopolitical tensions.

In addition, the export of Russian oil refined products was also suspended on January 1. Despite the concerns, industry experts predict that this move will not lead to a sharp rise in fuel prices, and rates will remain relatively stable.

Recall

The decision to stop importing Russian raw materials was officially approved by the parliament in December 2023, reflecting Bulgaria's strategic response to the changing geopolitical dynamics.