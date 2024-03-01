$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 9512 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 24749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177236 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248136 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371377 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Bulgaria imposes a ban on oil imports from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25487 views

Bulgaria banned oil imports from Russia on March 1 to avoid indirect financing of Russia amid geopolitical tensions.

Bulgaria imposes a ban on oil imports from Russia

On March 1, Bulgaria officially stopped using and importing Russian oil for fuel production. This was reported by Novinite, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, the law was supposed to be in effect until the end of the year, but lawmakers decided to significantly shorten the timeframe to avoid indirect financing of Russia amid current geopolitical tensions.

In addition, the export of Russian oil refined products was also suspended on January 1. Despite the concerns, industry experts predict that this move will not lead to a sharp rise in fuel prices, and rates will remain relatively stable.

Recall

The decision to stop importing Russian raw materials was officially approved by the parliament in December 2023, reflecting Bulgaria's strategic response to the changing geopolitical dynamics.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
