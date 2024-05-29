British intelligence explained why the Russian federation canceled the Army Games and "Tank Biathlon"

Last week, Russian media reported that the annual International Army Games will not be held in 2024, although the Russian Defense Ministry did not officially comment on this. The event was also canceled in 2023. This is stated in the intelligence report, which was published by the British Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

The "army international games", first held in 2015, is an annual event organized by the Russian Ministry of defense, in which a number of countries participating in military events take part for two weeks. The last 2022 Games were attended by 6,000 people from 37 countries.

According to British intelligence, Russia probably canceled the games to avoid criticism of the event as a trivial wartime activity that distracts military efforts from the war in Ukraine, as well as to avoid a possible reduction in the participation of other countries.

Especially famous are the games of the "tank biathlon"event.

There is also a real possibility that due to the losses in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry is concerned that a lack of qualified military personnel and equipment could jeopardize Russia's continued dominance in the competition., - note in the British Defense Ministry.

