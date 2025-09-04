Brazilian footballer Neymar to inherit a billion dollars from a businessman he never met

$41.370.01
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 15190 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 17734 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 22219 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 26798 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25145 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21163 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 44230 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40814 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43612 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 287145 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 280783 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 278604 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 271185 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 34677 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 1864 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 28322 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 23213 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 44220 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 41705 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 12359 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 28328 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 13622 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 19315 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 21329 views
Brazilian footballer Neymar to inherit a billion dollars from a businessman he never met

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A Brazilian billionaire bequeathed over $1 billion to footballer Neymar, admiring his human qualities and talent. The official will was drawn up on June 12, 2025.

Brazilian footballer Neymar to inherit a billion dollars from a businessman he never met

A Brazilian billionaire left his fortune of over $1 billion to football superstar Neymar in his will. As the entrepreneur explained, he identifies with the athlete and admires his human qualities and talent, although he has never met him personally. This is reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

The impressive fortune is believed to be £752 million, F5 reports. The inheritance includes numerous assets, including real estate, investments, and shares in major companies.

The entrepreneur explained his choice by his admiration for Neymar's personality and career, pointing to his human qualities and talent. In an interview with Uol, the mysterious man said that the decision to leave his fortune to Neymar was related to personal experiences.

"Neymar is not selfish, and that is rare nowadays," he added.

The businessman, who is reportedly over 30 years old, also mentioned serious health problems that made him think about his legacy and transfer his assets to a person worthy of it, in his opinion. The will was officially drawn up on June 12, 2025, and the document was signed in the presence of two witnesses and a deputy notary.

In the legal document, the unidentified man stated that he was "of sound mind, free from any coercion or inducement," and that the decision was made solely due to his "identification with the player."

Another loss before France in the World Cup qualifiers: Yaremchuk injured and will not play for the national team04.09.25, 20:51 • 1414 views

