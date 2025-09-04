Brazilian footballer Neymar to inherit a billion dollars from a businessman he never met

A Brazilian billionaire left his fortune of over $1 billion to football superstar Neymar in his will. As the entrepreneur explained, he identifies with the athlete and admires his human qualities and talent, although he has never met him personally. This is reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

The impressive fortune is believed to be £752 million, F5 reports. The inheritance includes numerous assets, including real estate, investments, and shares in major companies.

The entrepreneur explained his choice by his admiration for Neymar's personality and career, pointing to his human qualities and talent. In an interview with Uol, the mysterious man said that the decision to leave his fortune to Neymar was related to personal experiences.

"Neymar is not selfish, and that is rare nowadays," he added.

The businessman, who is reportedly over 30 years old, also mentioned serious health problems that made him think about his legacy and transfer his assets to a person worthy of it, in his opinion. The will was officially drawn up on June 12, 2025, and the document was signed in the presence of two witnesses and a deputy notary.

In the legal document, the unidentified man stated that he was "of sound mind, free from any coercion or inducement," and that the decision was made solely due to his "identification with the player."

