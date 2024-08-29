Borrell: Russia fired more than 14 thousand drones and about 10 thousand missiles at Ukraine

Russia has launched more than 14 thousand drones and about 10 thousand missiles at Ukraine, seeking to destroy Ukraine's energy system in call for the winter, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the beginning of the war in February 2022, Russia has fired more than 14,000 drones and almost 10,000 missiles at Ukraine. Last week it was 9,500. Today it should be about 10,000. And many other guided bombs. Many of them are launched from Russia," Borrell said.

"It is obvious that Russia wants to completely destroy Ukraine's electricity system in order to plunge Ukraine into darkness in call for the next winter. Many hospitals and medical centers have been bombed. Russia wants to bomb a European country into complete surrender," the EU diplomat said.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of providing air defense systems, which will be discussed at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. As well as the issue of lifting restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets in accordance with international law. "Over the summer, I published statements in support of this decision, the weapons we provide to Ukraine has to have full use, and the restrictions should be lifted so that Ukrainians can target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weapons are useless. This is what Ukraine is asking for. And today, the presence of Minister Kuleba with us will be an important moment for everyone to understand why," Borrell said.

