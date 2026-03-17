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Border guard commits fatal road accident in Poltava, detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

A State Border Guard Service serviceman fatally hit a woman at a pedestrian crossing. The SBI detained the driver, who faces up to eight years in prison.

Border guard commits fatal road accident in Poltava, detained

A serviceman of the State Border Guard Service caused a traffic accident that killed a woman. SBI employees arrived at the scene of the accident, the border guard was detained, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees detained a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service from the Volyn region, who on the evening of March 16 in Poltava caused a fatal road accident.

- the report says.

Details

According to preliminary investigation data, on March 16, around 9:00 PM, the border guard, while on leave, was driving his own car. Approaching a pedestrian crossing, he changed direction and drove into the oncoming lane.

At that moment, a group of people was crossing the road. The car hit a woman who was walking last. She died from her injuries in an ambulance.

Immediately after the accident, SBI employees arrived at the scene and began initial investigative actions. According to preliminary checks, the driver was sober.

The suspect has been detained. The issue of notifying him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim - is being resolved. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

- summarized the SBI.

In Kyiv, a military serviceman was involved in a road accident that killed a mother of two children; an investigation has been launched - SBI29.12.25, 13:07 • 3454 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
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