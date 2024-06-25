Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on the ISS: what is known

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which left for the International Space Station earlier this month, will remain docked with the ISS until at least July 2. HASA and Boeing are currently trying to analyze mechanical problems and determine a schedule for the ship's return flight. This was reported by the Independent, according to UNN.

Details

The Starliner arrived at the ISS on June 6, and two crew members, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, were originally scheduled to stay on the space station for a week.

However, the astronauts will not return until at least July 2, after their scheduled spacewalk.

It is reported that when the Starliner approached the ISS, mechanical problems were detected, including four helium leaks. Also, 5 engines failed.

According to NBC News, mission managers were aware of the helium leak before launch, but believed it was unlikely to affect the flight. However, after the Starliner was in space, four more helium leaks were discovered.

Earlier, Boeing called the Starliner a "space capsule of the 21st century" designed to be reused up to 10 times.

As the publication notes, the launch to the ISS was the first for Boeing, which competes with SpaceX

