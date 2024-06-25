Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on the ISS: what is known

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88794 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187816 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232323 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142693 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368694 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149590 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88795 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98902 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117005 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3426 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11270 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12938 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17009 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37997 views
Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on the ISS: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18191 views

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft, docked to the ISS on June 6, will remain there until at least July 2 due to mechanical problems, including a helium leak.

Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck on the ISS: what is known

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which left for the International Space Station earlier this month,  will remain docked with the ISS until at least July 2. HASA and Boeing are currently trying to analyze mechanical problems and determine a schedule for the ship's return flight. This was reported by the Independent, according to UNN

Details 

The Starliner arrived at the ISS on June 6, and two crew members, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, were originally scheduled to stay on the space station for a week.

 However, the astronauts will not return until at least July 2, after their scheduled spacewalk.

It is reported that when the Starliner approached the ISS, mechanical problems were detected, including four helium leaks. Also, 5 engines failed. 

According to NBC News, mission managers were aware of the helium leak before launch, but believed it was unlikely to affect the flight. However, after the Starliner was in space, four more helium leaks were discovered.

Earlier, Boeing called the Starliner a "space capsule of the 21st century" designed to be reused up to 10 times.

As the publication notes, the launch to the ISS was the first for Boeing, which competes with SpaceX

Astronomical events of the summer: how to observe the bright "Summer Triangle" - the star triad Altair, Deneb and Vega19.06.24, 13:08 • 107161 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldTechnologies
