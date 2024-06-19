$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10079 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238338 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146851 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369922 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182373 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149759 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Astronomical events of the summer: how to observe the bright "Summer Triangle" - the star triad Altair, Deneb and Vega

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107161 views

The bright Summer Triangle, formed by the stars Altair, Deneb and Vega, marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and will be visible in the night sky this week.

Astronomical events of the summer: how to observe the bright "Summer Triangle" - the star triad Altair, Deneb and Vega

This week, a group of bright stars of the Summer Triangle are in the night sky, marking the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Live Science tells how to recognize them, reports UNN.

Details

At this time of year, a group of stars called the Summer Triangle rises above the horizon. These are the stars: Vega, Deneba and Altair. Their appearance in the night sky signals the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere (where it is known as the Winter Triangle). In addition, this triangle of bright stars indicates where to look for the Milky Way (a silver-white hazy streak formed by the light of a huge number of stars in our galaxy - ed.

With the onset of summer, all three stars will be visible in the night sky. You don't need to use binoculars to see the Summer Triangle, but a telescope will certainly be helpful.

Vega will appear in the east - it is a large star located 25 light-years from the solar system After tuning in to Vega, you can move northeast and see the double star Epsilon Lyrae. As you move northeast, Altair, the twelfth brightest star in the sky, 17 light-years away, will appear below and to the right on the horizon. Like Vega, Altair is about twice the mass and radius of the Sun.

First black astronaut finally reaches space after 63 years of waiting20.05.24, 16:07 • 118717 views

Finally, to complete the triangle, you need to find Deneb, which can be seen if you look a little lower, in the southwest direction. It is a supergiant, the 19th brightest star. Deneb is much further away than Vega and Altair, at a distance of 2600 light years; the supergiant star is 20 times more massive and about 200 times larger in radius than our Sun.

The Summer Triangle is worth finding and observing throughout the summer as it rises higher into the sky each night. It crosses the rich field of the Milky Way, so if you're in a dark sky park or other place with low light pollution, look for the Summer Triangle and you'll see the Milky Way passing through it, from Deneb to Altair," the Live Science article says.

Hubble telescope shares archive photo with simulated cosmic collision of galaxies03.05.24, 06:18 • 30954 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

