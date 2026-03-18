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BMW turned an April Fool's joke into reality – the M3 Touring will hit the Nürburgring track

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2060 views

The M3 Touring concept will become a GT3 class racing car with up to 590 hp. The model received extended fenders and aerodynamics to compete with Porsche and AMG.

BMW turned an April Fool's joke into reality – the M3 Touring will hit the Nürburgring track

BMW has officially confirmed that a concept that started as an April Fool's joke will become a real racing car. The company is preparing the M3 Touring to participate in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, where it will compete with top models such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Mercedes-AMG GT. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The idea generated unexpectedly great interest – according to BMW, activity around this project significantly exceeded standard M Motorsport indicators on social networks. It was the fans' reaction that actually forced the brand to turn the joke into reality.

Not just a show car, but a full-fledged GT3

Despite its aggressive appearance, the M3 Touring 24H is based on a production wagon, which allows it to meet the requirements of the GT3 class. At the same time, the car received radical changes – significantly widened fenders, racing slicks, and seriously refined aerodynamics.

The body was supplemented with diffusers, a flat bottom, and a large rear wing, which ensures stability at high speeds. The long roof of the wagon also adds downforce, which has become an unexpected advantage in racing conditions.

Expected power – almost 600 hp

Although BMW does not officially disclose the engine characteristics, it is likely a P58 racing unit – a modernized version of the inline six-cylinder engine. Its power can reach up to 590 hp, with serious technical changes for track loads.

Thus, BMW not only surprised fans but also actually opened a new page for wagons in motorsport – turning a niche model into a full-fledged competitor in one of the most difficult marathons in the world.

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Stepan Haftko

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