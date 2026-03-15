Subaru released a limited edition of 75 WRX Club Spec Evo units

Subaru has released a limited edition of the WRX sports sedan called the Club Spec Evo. The car was created to celebrate 60,000 WRX sales in Australia, and the total production run will be only 75 units. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The special version is based on the WRX tS Spec B modification and has received a number of design changes. The most noticeable features are the bright yellow body color, 19-inch black wheels, gold Brembo brake calipers, and a large rear spoiler.

Power remained unchanged

The interior features Ultrasuede seats with yellow inserts and contrasting stitching on the steering wheel, dashboard, and doors. Each car also has an individual numbered plaque, emphasizing its limited edition.

Technically, the model does not differ from the tS Spec B version. Under the hood remains a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine with 271 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The car is equipped with all-wheel drive and is only offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Subaru notes that the STI division continues to work on new projects, but a full-fledged WRX STI version for the current generation of the model has not yet been presented.

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