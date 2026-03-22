Bishops and priests from all over Ukraine prayed: Patriarch Filaret was buried in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral

A requiem Divine Liturgy was held today in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv. His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine led the final part of the funeral service for the reposed Patriarch Filaret, UNN reports with reference to the OCU.

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According to the OCU, the requiem Divine Liturgy was performed by Metropolitan Dmytro of Lviv and Sokal, Archbishop Matfiy of Volodymyr and Novovolynsk, Archbishop Athanasius of Odesa and Balta, Bishop Fotiy of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol, and Bishop Varsonofiy of Uzhhorod and Transcarpathia, co-served by the clergy of the cathedral.

After the liturgy, a funeral procession with the body of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret arrived at the cathedral. Before that, a litany for His Holiness was performed on Sofia Square in the capital, where the procession stopped.

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In St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine led the final part of the funeral service for the reposed Patriarch Filaret.

Together with the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, bishops and priests from all over Ukraine, the clergy of the cathedral led by the rector – Archpriest Borys Tabachek, as well as numerous faithful who came to bid farewell to His Holiness, prayed.

At the end of the service, His Beatitude addressed those present with a word. Later, after the farewell, the coffin with the body of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret, according to his will, was buried in the cathedral.

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