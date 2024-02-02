Biden thanks EU leader for supporting Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the EU provided a new package of financial support to Ukraine. This is stated in the White House statement, UNN reports.

Details

In a phone call between the two on Thursday, Biden praised the EU's "unwavering support for Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that the funds "will help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

President Biden praised the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and realize the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens the statement said.

Von der Leyen emphasized the critical importance of the United States' continued support for Ukraine, which has been essential to Ukraine's efforts to protect its people, cities, and soldiers in its fight for freedom.

Recall

During an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday, the EU decided to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in additional aid.

