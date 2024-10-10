Biden calls Netanyahu for the first time in two months: calls for diplomacy with Lebanon and protection of civilians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Biden calls Netanyahu for the first time in two months: calls for diplomacy with Lebanon and protection of civilians

Biden calls Netanyahu for the first time in two months: calls for diplomacy with Lebanon and protection of civilians

Kyiv  •  UNN

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for the first time in two months. He called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon and minimizing civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon and minimize civilian casualties during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, although previous calls for restraint from the United States went unanswered. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister spoke for the first time in two months following a new spike in tensions between the two allies, exacerbated by a misunderstanding over Israel's approach to the expanding conflict in the Middle East.

The conversation, which the White House characterized as “direct” and “productive,” comes as U.S. officials are trying to limit Israel's response to Iran's missile strike on the country last week and contain its ground offensive in southern Lebanon.

Biden says that if he were Israel, he would consider alternatives to strikes on Iranian oil05.10.24, 09:31 • 18712 views

However, there are widespread doubts about Biden's influence on Netanyahu after the Israeli prime minister has repeatedly ignored Washington's requests for more limited military operations and more active diplomatic engagement since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Financial Times writes.

These fears have intensified in recent weeks as the Israeli military has sharply stepped up its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, in direct defiance of Biden's calls for a ceasefire in the region at the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

According to a White House statement, in his conversation with Netanyahu on Wednesday, Biden did not call on Israel to cease all military operations in Lebanon. But he did tell the prime minister that a “diplomatic agreement” is needed to allow Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line, the de facto border between the two countries. He also called on Israel to “minimize harm to civilians” in Lebanon, especially in the capital Beirut.

The White House did not say whether the two leaders discussed Israel's future response to Iran, although the US president warned the Israelis against strikes on nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure.

Israel announces the elimination of the head of the Hamas government in Gaza03.10.24, 14:33 • 13285 views

But although Biden and other senior U.S. officials were repeatedly irritated and even outraged by Netanyahu's unwillingness to heed their advice, they were unwilling to make any major changes to U.S. policy to increase pressure on Israel, such as imposing an arms embargo.

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have acknowledged that Israel has made what they consider to be tactical gains in the fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon after killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and significantly damaging the group's ability to strike Israel.

But Washington also warns Israel against getting too carried away, insisting that it needs to return to the armistice.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
financial-timesFinancial Times
white-houseWhite House
lebanonLebanon
new-york-cityNew York City
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

