Berlin Airport to cancel all flights on March 18 due to strike

Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, which serves the German capital and surrounding regions, will completely cease operations on March 18. All flights and ground traffic will be canceled due to a strike announced by the Verdi trade union. This was reported by the airport administration in a statement on the social network X, writes UNN.

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Passengers were advised to contact their airlines or tour operators to rebook tickets and find alternative routes.

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The Verdi trade union announced a strike amid a labor dispute with public sector employers over wage increases.

The union stated that during the second round of negotiations, employers presented a proposal that the Verdi negotiating committee deemed unacceptable. As a result, the parties were unable to reach an agreement, which led to the announcement of a strike.

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