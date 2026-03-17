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Berlin Airport to cancel all flights on March 18 due to strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Berlin Airport will completely cease operations on March 18 due to a labor dispute by the Verdi trade union. Passengers are advised to rebook tickets through airlines.

Berlin Airport to cancel all flights on March 18 due to strike

Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, which serves the German capital and surrounding regions, will completely cease operations on March 18. All flights and ground traffic will be canceled due to a strike announced by the Verdi trade union. This was reported by the airport administration in a statement on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Passengers were advised to contact their airlines or tour operators to rebook tickets and find alternative routes.

Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East12.03.26, 12:14 • 5138 views

The Verdi trade union announced a strike amid a labor dispute with public sector employers over wage increases.

The union stated that during the second round of negotiations, employers presented a proposal that the Verdi negotiating committee deemed unacceptable. As a result, the parties were unable to reach an agreement, which led to the announcement of a strike.

A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations16.03.26, 19:55 • 10292 views

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