AVROTROS oppose the disqualification of Jost Klein from the Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Statement on the seriousness of the incident

The Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said that the disqualification of artist Jost Klein from the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final does not correspond to the seriousness of the incident that occurred between him and a member of the film crew. This is reported by AVROTROS, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest news, the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS has expressed its position on the exclusion of artist Jost Klein from the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final. The broadcaster's team claims that the disqualification does not correspond to the seriousness of the incident that occurred between Klein and one of the crew members.

Now that AVROTROS are no longer part of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, we do not feel the need to give out the Dutch jury's scores.

After consulting with Nikki de Jager, who would have been our press secretary tonight, we have decided not to do so. Like Nikki, we had envisioned this evening very differently - AVROTROS.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 organizers disqualify the representative of the Netherlands: what is known