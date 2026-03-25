At least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity halted - Reuters

At least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity has been halted after Ukrainian drone attacks, a disputed strike on a major pipeline, and the detention of tankers. This is reported by Reuters, based on market data calculations, writes UNN.

This is the most serious disruption to oil supplies in Russia's modern history – the world's second-largest oil exporter – and it has hit Moscow just as oil prices have exceeded $100 a barrel due to the war with Iran. - the publication notes.

It is noted that oil production in Russia is one of the main sources of state budget revenues and a key volume for the $2.6 trillion economy.

Ukraine intensified attacks

This month, Ukraine intensified drone attacks on Russian oil and fuel export infrastructure, hitting all three of Russia's main western oil ports, including Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, as well as Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea.

General Staff confirmed damage to Novatek-Ust-Luga plant and Russian combat icebreaker

According to Reuters' calculations, as of Wednesday, after the latest attack, about 40% of Russia's crude oil export capabilities – or approximately 2 million barrels per day – had been halted.

Kyiv also struck oil pumping stations and oil refineries. Ukraine states that it aims to reduce Moscow's oil and gas revenues, which account for about a quarter of Russia's state budget revenues, and to weaken its military power.

Russia calls Ukrainian strikes terrorist attacks and has increased security throughout the country within its 11 time zones.

Ports, pipelines and tankers

Ukraine stated that part of the Druzhba pipeline was damaged by Russian strikes in late January, while Slovakia and Hungary demanded that Kyiv immediately restore supplies.

The oil terminal in Novorossiysk, which can handle up to 700,000 barrels per day, is shipping oil below planned levels after significant damage from a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this month.

General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa

In addition, frequent detentions of Russia-linked tankers in Europe have disrupted exports of about 300,000 barrels per day of Arctic oil coming from the port of Murmansk, traders said.

Due to strikes on western export routes, Moscow is forced to rely on oil supplies to Asian markets, but these routes are limited in capacity, traders note.

Russia continues uninterrupted pipeline supplies to China, including the Skovorodino-Mohe and Atasu-Alashankou routes, as well as seaborne exports of ESPO Blend crude through the port of Kozmino.

Together, these three directions provide about 1.9 million barrels per day.

Russia also continues to ship oil from its two Far Eastern projects on Sakhalin — approximately 250,000 barrels per day from the island.

According to traders, Russia also supplies about 300,000 barrels per day to refineries in neighboring Belarus.

Russia reported one of the most massive Ukrainian drone attacks overnight