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At least 11 people, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Easter Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3620 views

Attacks on Beirut and southern Lebanon killed 11 people, including a 4-year-old child. More than a million residents of the country have become internally displaced.

At least 11 people, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Easter Sunday
Photo: Reuters

At least 11 people died in Lebanon on Sunday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the south of the country and Beirut. Among the victims is a child, and dozens of people were injured, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Lebanon's Ministry of Health stated that seven people, including a 4-year-old child, died as a result of a strike on the village of Kfarhat in the south of the country. Four more people died after a strike on the Jnah district in Beirut, where 39 people were also injured.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The strike on Kfarhat occurred after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the village residents overnight. Throughout the day, the Lebanese capital heard a series of explosions and low-altitude military aircraft flights. According to state media, the southern suburbs of Beirut suffered eight airstrikes during the day.

One of the hardest days for Lebanon since the escalation

The shelling took place on Easter Sunday, when Lebanese Christians celebrated the holiday. According to Reuters, it was one of the hardest days for the country since the current escalation of hostilities began early last month.

Italian peacekeepers' headquarters in Lebanon hit by rocket attack02.04.26, 21:24 • 5409 views

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese army reported the death of one of its servicemen as a result of an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon. The day before, the Israeli military also published an evacuation warning for the area of the Masnaa border crossing on the border with Syria, stating that it is used by "Hezbollah" for military purposes.

The number of victims in Lebanon is growing

According to the Ministry of Health of Lebanon, as of Sunday, 1,461 people have already died in the country as a result of Israeli strikes. In the last day alone, the number of dead increased by 39 people.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

More than a million people in Lebanon have become internally displaced. Israel, for its part, states that it seeks to establish a "security zone" up to 30 km deep into Lebanese territory and has already issued evacuation orders covering about 15% of the country's territory.

Israel strikes Beirut, US warns of Iran attack threat on universities03.04.26, 23:40 • 5715 views

Stepan Haftko

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