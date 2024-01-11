At Davos next week, the US wants to hear a clear war plan from Zelenskiy - Bloomberg

The US wants to see a clearer plan for Ukraine's war against russia. This topic will be discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos next week. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The newspaper's sources say that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will discuss this topic with Zelensky.

Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

It is noted that officials in Washington are concerned that disagreements between Zelensky and his army commander, Valeriy Zaluzhny, are slowing down efforts to develop a new strategy.

The Ukrainian military is currently developing plans for 2024 and is considering a full range of options. The United States wants to determine how best to target its support to help Ukraine defend itself next year.

With a decisive breakthrough unlikely in the coming months, Kyiv's allies say that developing a clear military strategy to defend current positions and eventually break through russian lines is crucial.

