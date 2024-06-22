As a result of russian strikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and four were injured as a result of russian shelling on several settlements in the Kherson region over the past day.
During the day, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured due to russian aggression in the Kherson region. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Over the past day, Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Belozerka, Kizomys, Tomina Balka, Poniatovka, Engineering, Burgunka, Novoaleksandrovka, Mikhaylovka, Novovorontsovka, Tyaginka, Olgovka, Lviv, Gavrilovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes
Therefore, the invaders divided into administrative buildings and residential areas of settlements in the region. As a result of this aggression, a high-rise building, 3 private houses and outbuildings were damaged
Unfortunately, due to Russian military activities, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured.
