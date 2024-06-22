As a result of russian strikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured

During the day, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured due to russian aggression in the Kherson region. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Belozerka, Kizomys, Tomina Balka, Poniatovka, Engineering, Burgunka, Novoaleksandrovka, Mikhaylovka, Novovorontsovka, Tyaginka, Olgovka, Lviv, Gavrilovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes - informed Alexander Prokudin.

Therefore, the invaders divided into administrative buildings and residential areas of settlements in the region. As a result of this aggression, a high-rise building, 3 private houses and outbuildings were damaged

Unfortunately, due to Russian military activities, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured.

