As a result of russian strikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30426 views

One person was killed and four were injured as a result of russian shelling on several settlements in the Kherson region over the past day.

As a result of russian strikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 4 were injured

During the day, 1 person was killed and 4 people were injured due to russian aggression in the Kherson region. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Belozerka, Kizomys, Tomina Balka, Poniatovka, Engineering, Burgunka, Novoaleksandrovka, Mikhaylovka, Novovorontsovka, Tyaginka, Olgovka, Lviv, Gavrilovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes

- informed Alexander Prokudin.

Therefore, the invaders divided into administrative buildings and residential areas of settlements in the region. As a result of this aggression, a high-rise building, 3 private houses and outbuildings were damaged

Unfortunately, due to Russian military activities, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured.

Law enforcement officers record the consequences of the shelling of the Kherson region: 3 wounded in the evening and the identified body of the deceased over the past day21.06.24, 22:34 • 32428 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
