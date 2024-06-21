Law enforcement officers record the consequences of the shelling of the Kherson region: 3 wounded in the evening and the identified body of the deceased over the past day

In the Kherson region, as a result of shelling from the Russian Federation, 3 people were injured. The body of the deceased man was also identified. This is reported by the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 21, at about 17:20, the terrorist country once again struck the suburbs of Kherson, wounding a 25-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. Both victims received medical assistance.

At the same time, the enemy shelled the village of Veletenskoye, where a 49-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and an explosive injury.

In addition, law enforcement officers identified the body of a 33-year-old man who died during the shelling of Kherson on June 20. The body was found near the islands in the Regional Center.

