Russian troops shelled two villages in Kherson region: three people were injured
The Russian occupation forces once again attacked the villages of Veletenskoye and Kindiyka in the Kherson region. As a result of enemy shelling, three people were injured.
Details
In particular, in the village of Kindiyka, as a result of an enemy strike on a residential building, two people were injured.
A 25-year-old woman was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries. A 52-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm.
Both victims received medical assistance on the spot, but they refused to be hospitalized.
Also in the village of Veletenskoye, a 49-year-old man was hit by the enemy. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.
