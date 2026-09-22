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Mikel Arteta has agreed to extend his contract with “Arsenal”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Mikel Arteta has agreed to continue working at "Arsenal" for at least ten years. His salary, including bonuses, is set to increase significantly.

Mikel Arteta has agreed to extend his contract with “Arsenal”

Spanish coach Mikel Arteta has agreed to extend his contract with "Arsenal," which he has managed for seven years. BBC Sport reports, according to UNN. 

It has become known that Arteta has reached a final agreement with the "Gunners" to continue working at the club. There is no information yet about the duration of the new contract, but it is expected to allow Arteta to spend at least 10 years at the club since his arrival in December 2019

- the publication writes.

The new contract will also provide for a significant salary increase compared with the current one — £10 million per year plus an additional £5 million in bonuses.

Speaking about the contract negotiations, Arteta said last week: "The fans shouldn't worry about it because I want to be here. I am extremely happy and very grateful for the opportunity to work with the people I work with."

It should be noted that Arteta's current contract, under which he took charge of "Arsenal" in 2019, expires in June 2027. 

At the helm of the London team, Arteta won four English Super Cups, one FA Cup, and became Premier League champion for the first time in 22 years. 

In addition, Arteta led the "Gunners" to the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years, where they lost to France's "PSG." 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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