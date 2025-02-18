ukenru
Arrangement of shelters in schools and military lyceums: the government will allocate more than UAH 460 million in subventions

Arrangement of shelters in schools and military lyceums: the government will allocate more than UAH 460 million in subventions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24111 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 460.5 million in subventions for the construction of shelters in schools and military lyceums in 7 regions and 18 communities. It is planned to build more than 200 shelters by 2025.

The government plans to distribute a subvention of more than UAH 460 million to equip shelters in schools and military lyceums. The funds will be allocated to seven regions and 18 communities. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Another decision we are making today is to allocate UAH 460.5 million in subventions to local budgets for the construction of shelters in schools and military lyceums. The funds will go to seven regions and 18 communities. We look forward to their effective use,

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government has allocated a total of UAH 6.2 billion for the construction of safe learning spaces in 2025. In addition, last year's subsidies and subventions in the amount of UAH 7.5 billion are being implemented. This will allow us to build more than 200 shelters.

Addendum

"The subvention in the amount of UAH 460 million 548,625 thousand has been distributed. UAH 460 million 548.25 thousand from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project for the arrangement of safe conditions in institutions providing general secondary education (arrangement of shelters), including military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military and physical training, in 2025, to complete projects launched in the previous budget period," said Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

According to YC.Market, during the 1000 days of war, tenders for the construction of shelters in Ukraine amounted to UAH 31.3 billion. The leaders in terms of funding were Kyiv (UAH 7.2 billion) and Kyiv region (UAH 4.2 billion), which together received more than a third of the funds.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

