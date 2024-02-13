Another shelling: russians kill a civilian in Nikopol
Kyiv • UNN
A 64-year-old man was killed in Nikopol as a result of russian shelling that hit the private sector.
A 64-year-old local resident was killed in Nikopol as a result of russian shelling of the private sector. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
A tragic morning. A man died in Nikopol. The man came under enemy shelling. He was 64 years old
The head of the regional state administration said that a private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. Details of the incident are being clarified.
Russians have no principles. Day in and day out, they target civilians. Raging terrorists
