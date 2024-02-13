ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Another shelling: russians kill a civilian in Nikopol

Another shelling: russians kill a civilian in Nikopol

A 64-year-old man was killed in Nikopol as a result of russian shelling that hit the private sector.

A 64-year-old local resident was killed in Nikopol as a result of russian shelling of the private sector. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A tragic morning. A man died in Nikopol. The man came under enemy shelling. He was 64 years old

- he wrote.

The head of the regional state administration said that a private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. Details of the incident are being clarified.

Russians have no principles. Day in and day out, they target civilians. Raging terrorists

- He added.

Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed13.02.24, 09:17 • 24632 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

