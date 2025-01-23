An oil platform catches fire off the coast of Italy

A fire broke out on the Rospo Mare B oil platform in the Adriatic Sea. The facility is located about 20 kilometers off the coast of Italy. This was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, UNN.

Details

According to Energean, the company that operates Rospo Mare B, the fire broke out at around 14:00 local time on Wednesday, January 22. An emergency was immediately declared at the facility and the evacuation of 26 personnel began.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be determined, immediately triggered an emergency procedure with the evacuation of all personnel. Fire brigades equipped for offshore operations and coast guard patrol boats set off from Termoli to reach the site and deal with the emergency - the post says.

The Italian Coast Guard, which is engaged in evacuation and firefighting, called the operation “difficult” while emphasizing that there were no casualties.

No oil leakage from the platform was recorded as a result of the fire, the cause of which is currently unknown.

Energean said that inspections are currently underway to quantify the extent of the damage and understand the causes of the fire.

The Rospo Mare B oil platform is located in the oil region of the same name, 20 kilometers off the coast of the Italian region of Abruzzo. Its development began in the 1980s.

Recall

A fire broke out at the Pars Petro Shushtar plant in Iran's Khuzestan Province due to a collision between a tanker and tanks. At least one person was killed.